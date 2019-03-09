Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods Reunite 2 Weeks After Tristan Thompson Drama

Could there still be hope for salvaging Kylie Jennerand Jordyn Woods' friendship?

Well, judging by the looks of it, Kylie and Jordyn are working through the recent Tristan Thompson cheating drama over a plate of breakfast. An eyewitness tells E! News that the makeup mogul and her childhood friend were at the Calabasas restaurant Pedalers Fork on Friday morning.

"It seemed very casual and they both were having a discussion together while eating," the eyewitness shares.

This is the first time that the two reality stars have met in public since it was revealed that Jordyn Woods and Khloe Kardashian's ex-boyfriend shared a kiss over the Valentine's Day weekend.

After the news of the betrayal emerged, Jordyn moved out of Kylie's Calabasas home, where she lived for over a year. However, when the 21-year-old went on Jada Pinkett-Smith's show Red Table Talk, she maintained that she and Kylie were still in contact.