Kimora Lee Simmons Relaunches Baby Phat: See the Stars Who Loved the Iconic Early 2000s Brand

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Mar. 8, 2019 4:35 PM

Britney Spears, Kimora Lee Simmons, Baby Phat

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

Kimora Lee Simmonsis celebrating International Women's Day by sharing some big news: Baby Phat is coming back!

Her daughter Ming Lee Simmons is sharing the exciting news on her Instagram, writing, "Baby Phat has always been a brand for women. We have always celebrated every shape, every size, every race, every background; every woman. In 2019, we're bringing it back for ALL of us... Because we're worth celebrating."

Kimora is happy to share that she is once again the proud owner of the streetwear brand after leaving her position at the company in 2010. Now that she is back in business, Kimora has a grand vision for the future of the company, which includes a switch from designing streetwear to creating sportswear and an ambitious launch date for this later year.

During her ten years as creative director, Kimora made the brand famous in the early 'aughts by staging over-the-top runway shows, creating memorable designs and attracting famous A-listers who regularly sported the clothing line.

And the designs weren't just limited to women's fashion. Pretty soon there were lingerie lines, kids clothing and more.

To see some of Baby Phat's biggest celebrity devotees, check out the gallery below!

Carrie Underwood, Baby Phat

Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Carrie Underwood

Fresh off her American Idol win, the country superstar perfects mid-2000s trends at Baby Phat's fall 2006 runway show. 

Rihanna, 2006 NYFW, Baby Phat

Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

Rihanna

Goddess alert! The singing sensation turns heads at a Baby Phat show in 2006. 

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Baby Phat

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

Long before they were parents of two, this A-list couple turned out for Baby Phat's spring 2009 after-party in NYC. 

Russell Simmons, Baby Phat

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

Russell Simmons & Kim Kardashian

Kimora Lee Simmon's ex and the E! reality star sit front row for one of Baby Phat's final presentations in 2009.

Paris Hilton, 50 Cent, Baby Phat

Michel Dufour/WireImage

Paris Hilton & 50 Cent

Dynamic duo alert? The socialite and rapper party the night away at a Cannes Film Festival party hosted by Baby Phat in 2006.

Alicia Keys, Baby Phat

Bill Davila/FilmMagic

Alicia Keys

Show us a more iconic look. We'll wait. 

Hayden Panettiere, Ashlee Simpson, Baby Phat

Lester Cohen Archive/WireImage

Hayden Panettiere & Ashlee Simpson-Ross

The teen queens pair up at a Teen People bash hosted by Baby Phat.

Christina Milian, Baby Phat

Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Christina Millian

The "Dip It Low" songstress is bronzed from head to toe at Baby Phat's fashion show in 2006.

Monica, Ice-T, CoCo, Baby Phat

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

Monica, Ice-T & CoCo

Three's company!

Aubrey O'Day, Tinsley Mortimer, Baby Phat

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

Aubrey O'Day & Tinsley Mortimer

The Danity Kane singer and now star of Real Housewives of New York City deliver a blast from Baby Phat's past in 2009.

Lil Kim, Missy Elliot , Baby Phat

Gregory Pace/FilmMagic

Lil Kim & Missy Elliot

Legends only! The hip-hop superstars reunite at Baby Phat's show during Fashion Week in 2005. 

Kimora Lee Simmons, Baby Phat

JP Yim/Getty Images

Kimora Lee Simmons

The designer and her two daughters take one final strut down the Baby Phat catwalk.

Get your wallets ready, because the brand is expected to drop new designs by the end of this year!

