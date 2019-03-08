Amber Tamblyn's Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Tribute on IWD Will Inspire You

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Mar. 8, 2019 1:56 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Amber Tamblyn, America Ferrera, Blake Lively, Alexis Bledel

Instagram

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants lives on.

In honor of International Women's Day, Amber Tamblyn is giving a shout-out to her friends Blake LivelyAmerica Ferrera and Alexis Bledel. "Today on International Women's Day, I'm giving a shout out to the women I have been through hell and back with. The women I don't get to see enough, but when I do, we pick right back up where we left off," the 35-year-old writes. "The women I have held and the women who have held me, both literally and metaphorically. The women I have acted with, got in fights with, wiped up a dance floor with, cried at each other's weddings with, kissed each other's brand new babies with, drank a LOT of wine with, had sleep overs with, had meltdowns with, and had life altering experiences with."

She writes this as the caption for a selfie of herself with America, Alexis and Blake, who are all beaming with joy. 

Photos

Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Cast's Best BFF Moments

Amber's shout out to her co-stars comes almost a year after she and Alexis shared that the cast was actively trying to get Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 3 to the theaters. "We've been pitching and there is a script. A good one. It's up to a studio now to make the film. So far, no luck. So keep your fingers crossed, or, knock down their doors with jeans emojis," Amber shared on Twitter.  

And Alexis definitely has her fingers crossed! She said on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, "I hope it comes together. It would be so great."

There's no update yet, but who wouldn't love a third installment?

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Amber Tamblyn , Blake Lively , America Ferrera , Alexis Bledel , International Women's Day , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Adnan Sayed, Hae Min Lee

Serial's Adnan Syed Denied New Trial, Upholds Murder Conviction

Pink, Daughter, Willow, Son, Jameson

Pink's Family Moments on Tour Will Make Your Heart Melt

Kelly Clarkson

You Have to Watch Kelly Clarkson Cover Cardi B and Post Malone Live

Lotte Van Der Zee, Miss Teen Universe

Miss Teen Universe Lotte Van Der Zee Dead at 19 After Suffering Heart Attack

Kate Upton, Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson, Kate Upton and More Powerful Women Envision a World Without Sexism

Sophie Perry, Rachel Minnie Sharp, Luke Perry, Instagram

Luke Perry's Daughter Says Her Mom Is Her Family's Rock After Dad's Death

Fran Drescher, Sarah Drew, Pauley Perrette, Ken Jeong, Jennifer Morrison, Pilot casting gallery

Your Favorite Stars Are Plotting TV Comebacks

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.