Taraji P. Henson, Kate Upton and More Powerful Women Envision a World Without Sexism

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Mar. 8, 2019 11:37 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kate Upton, Taraji P. Henson

Frederick M. Brown/Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Imagine a world with zero sexism?

For some, it's a dream that can absolutely be a reality sooner rather than later. But for others, it's a possibility that seems so far away.

Regardless of where you stand, today is a celebration of girl power as the world celebrates International Women's Day.

Some may take the day to shop and support local businesswomen. Others will consider paying it forward to deserving women in need. As for Glamour, they decided to ask a few impressive ladies to envision a world without sexism.

Their answers will leave you inspired and hopeful for a brighter future. 

Read

Kate Hudson, Michelle Obama, Shakira and More Stars Celebrate International Women's Day

"A world without sexism would be a world where hard work, merit, and qualifications are put before gender. True partnerships would be present rather than the constrictions of traditional roles," supermodel, actress and Strong4Me Fitness founder Kate Upton shared with the publication. "Instead of being put in a box, everyone is on an even playing field and therefore benefits. This is the world in which I want my daughter to thrive."

For others, they believe the end of sexism would result in women earning more money in their respective fields.

"I would probably be a billionaire by now," Empire star Taraji P. Henson shared with the publication. "I'd have more zeros in my bank account, for sure."

Nina Dobrev added, "I feel like I wouldn't get out of as many parking tickets and speeding tickets if sexism didn't exist. But I'd also have more opportunities and higher pay if sexism didn't exist."

As for Maren Morris, who just released a new album titled GIRL, she predicts the music landscape would look a bit more different.

"I don't know if I would shave my legs quite as diligently," she shared. "If sexism didn't exist, a lot more girls would be at the top of the country music chart."

Read the full feature including thoughts from Geena Davis, Melinda Gates and more powerful ladies online now.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ International Women's Day , Taraji P. Henson , Kate Upton , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Sophie Perry, Rachel Minnie Sharp, Luke Perry, Instagram

Luke Perry's Daughter Says Her Mom is Her Family's Rock After Dad's Death

Fran Drescher, Sarah Drew, Pauley Perrette, Ken Jeong, Jennifer Morrison, Pilot casting gallery

Your Favorite Stars Are Plotting TV Comebacks

Why Meghan Markle Avoids Twitter

Kehlani, CFDA 2018

Watch Kehlani Break It Down With Her Baby Bump

Oprah Winfrey, Lupita Nyong'o, Critics' Choice

Lupita Nyong'o Reveals How Brad Pitt, Oprah Winfrey and More "Protected" Her in Hollywood

Michelle Obama, Kate Hudson, Shakira

Kate Hudson, Michelle Obama, Shakira and More Stars Celebrate International Women's Day

Jennette McCurdy

Former Nickelodeon Star Jennette McCurdy Gets Candid About Her Eating Disorder

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.