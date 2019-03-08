Emmy Rossum Is "Never Going to Be Replaced" on Shameless

It's the end of an era for Shameless. The hit Showtime series is marking the end of season nine on Sunday, March 10 and with the finale comes a departure: Emmy Rossum.

Rossum announced her exit from the series in August 2018 in a heartfelt note. Fans have watched her character Fiona Gallagher flounder through season nine.

"She's never going to be replaced; we're just gonna have to figure out how to work it without her. As sad as I am to lose Emmy as an acting partner, it's kind of exciting because it's gonna be a different show; it'll mix things up," Jeremy Allen White told Variety. "It'll be pretty crazy to see how Lip copes without her and how the Gallaghers survive without their matriarch."