Yes, Keith Urban Is Referring to Nicole Kidman With That "Maniac in Bed" Lyric

Keith Urban has confirmed that his song "Gemini" is about his wife, Nicole Kidman.

It was almost a year ago that the Grammy winner released Graffiti U, his tenth studio album. One of the tracks on the album that has sparked buzz over the last year is "Gemini," in which Urban sings about a woman who is a "maniac in the bed."

"She's a maniac in the bed/But a braniac in her head," Urban sings on the track, which he co-wrote alongside Julia Michaels, Justin Tranter and Ian Kirkpatrick.

Now, amid much speculation, Urban has revealed that the song is indeed about his longtime love, Kidman.