Serena Williams' International Women's Day Essay Is an Inspiring Grand Slam

Serena Williams is speaking up for women everywhere.

In honor of International Women's Day, the tennis champion penned an essay for Fortune outlining all the ways women can see progress as they continue to enact positive change.

"Every year, I look at IWD as a reinvigorated call to action: together, we can accelerate global efforts to reach true gender parity," the iconic athlete began.

Williams focused on the workplace and how women are expected to do more, but without more support. "In our fast-paced world, expectations for women continue to rise, as do workplace demands and, unfortunately, double standards. Navigating it all is especially tough for working moms, myself included—I feel the pressure both on and off the court. Even with all the resources I'm incredibly blessed to have, motherhood comes with so many unexpected challenges, especially when it's time to go back to work," she explained. Williams became a first-time mom to daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. in 2017.