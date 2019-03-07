How Australian Celebrities Are Celebrating International Women's Day 2019

This year's International Women's Day theme, #BalanceForBetter, calls for a more gender-balanced world, whether it's in the boardroom, the government or the workforce.

On Instagram, Bindi Irwin took the opportunity to shout out her "kind, patient and strong" mother Terri Irwin , while Kylie Minogue reflected on what her 12-year-old self would think of the incredible women she is surrounded by today. Others Aussies like Miranda Tapsell and Julie Bishop shared powerful messages and speeches at events across the country.

International Women's Day kicked off with a bang across Australia—and celebrities took to Instagram to share empowering messages and to pay tribute to the inspiring women in their lives.

Instagram BINDI IRWIN #InternationalWomensDay. My mum will always be my greatest inspiration. Never in my life have I met someone as kind, patient and strong as she is. Every day I watch her take on so much. She runs Australia Zoo and continues all the important work of our nonprofit organization, Wildlife Warriors, on top of protecting nearly 500,000 acres of conservation land. She ensures that everything she built alongside my dad continues on into the future. She is always there for me and my wonderful brother as our guiding light. No matter what question or challenge may cross her path, she has the perfect answer and solution. She is the living embodiment of everything International Women's Day stands for.

Instagram BROOKE BONEY WITH DEBORAH KNIGHT & GEORGIE GARDNER YTG #internationalwomensday @thetodayshow.

Instagram KYLIE MINOGUE My 12 year old self is so thankful for having kind, loving and inspiring women closest to me. When I grow up, I want to be like so many of you! Here's to all the girls and ladies on #internationalwomensday.

Instagram KAYLA ITSINES What better day to talk about BODY POSITIVITY & CONFIDENCE than International Women's Day. As a personal trainer, I've always focused on trying to help women integrate health and fitness as a part of their life. I want you ladies to really experience the strength that comes from fitness, both mentally and physically. I want all women to feel not just good but amazing about themselves — to make wellbeing, balance and a positive mindset a priority.

Instagram MIRANDA TAPSELL Feeling all sugar and spice in this cute @zimmermann dress at the Marie Claire's International Womens Day breakfast. Honoured to be at speaking amongst some ambitious and intelligent women!

Instagram TURIA PITT Honoured to talk about where we're at after #MeToo, what barriers still exist for women and how we can close the gap with @shortblack_ for her new book AGENDA. They're big questions and I don't have all the answers. But it's a conversation I'm proud to be included in. This International Women's Day, I'd love you to have a similar conversation with the people in your life.

Instagram JULIE BISHOP We can remove International Women's Day from the calendar when girls in developing countries receive the same education opportunities as boys, when sexual violence against women and girls is no longer used as a weapon of war, when the global gender pay gap is reduced from 30% to 0%. Addressing Frankly Women Leadership Forum @powerofthepurse.

Instagram DANNII MINOGUE Women are not all Dolly-Lolly-Pink. We are every colour of the rainbow. Shine bright. Shine a light on each other. And know that when we are together, we are stronger.

Instagram ADA NICODEMOU You can always tell who the strong women are, they are the ones you see building one another up instead of tearing each other down. My beautiful friend, one of the most incredible woman I know, thank you for always believing in me and building me up. Love u so much. Happy international women's day.

Instagram SUSAN CARLAND #IWD with @monash.arts @monashlaw @monash_uni.

Instagram JESINTA FRANKLIN This quote seems appropriate on #internationalwomensday. Diana always has and always will be one of my inspirations. To all the women in my life who I continually learn from and look up to, thank you for always raising me up. And to all of the beautiful men I have in my life; thank you for not walking in front of me, or behind me but always right beside me, supporting me to be the woman I am today.

Instagram PIP EDWARDS It's all about LOVE and FEELING for me, on this International Womens Day. To remember to find your cause to exist, find your voice, connect to how you feel, and embrace who you are and love what you stand for.... Wear your story and proudly walk your unique path. Thank you for talking my language today @yasminsewell .. I'm right there with you, on your page. Very important conversations are being had at the Australian Fashion Summit today, driving creative thinking, encouraging all to find self belief to really achieve personally, and commercially.

Instagram EMMA WATKINS Happy International Women's Day. Especially to these three who I spend most of my time with.

Instagram GEORGIA LOVE #IWD #iwd2019 #thefutureisfemale #todayandeveryday #whoruntheworld.

Instagram JODI ANASTA Today we celebrate International Women's Day by airing an episode of @neighbours I'm so proud to be part of. All female cast, female director @katekendall9 and female writers. What an episode it will be - especially for all the #Chelly fans... eat your heart out!! I loved working on this ep with all of these incredible woman and especially you @aprilrosepengilly.

