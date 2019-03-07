The Jonas Brothers Spill More Family Secrets in Carpool Karaoke

They also did some singing and jamming to their old songs like Burnin' Up and Lovebug (the best song, imho), but it was all about the secret-telling if you ask us.

Corden hooked everybody up to a lie detector, courtesy of his friend John. Joe revealed that Kevin was the brother who got on his nerves the most, which was true, and Nick fully admitted there was a point during his wedding that he said he was done with having so many weddings.

Nick also tried to claim he didn't think he was a better singer than his brothers, which was a lie, and Joe lied about neither of his brothers' wives getting on his nerves.