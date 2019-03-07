The Big Bang Theory Finally Finds a Reason for Sheldon to Like Babies

Sheldon Cooper...as a father?

Tonight's Big Bang Theory gave us a glimpse of what that could look like as Amy concocted a ploy to convince her husband that kids could be fun. For Sheldon, fun meant science experiments, which he had a great time turning Howard and Bernadette's kids into while Penny and Bernadette headed out of town for a conference.

The idea of Sheldon having kids is somewhat alarming, especially when he's only excited because he can do experiments on their behavior patterns, but at least we could be somewhat comforted by the fact that Leonard's mother has been experimenting on him his entire life and he turned out well enough. Ish.

Of course, Amy's plan may have backfired on her as Sheldon is now envisioning "either five sets of triplets or three sets of quintuplets," or any number divisible by three, because that's just a drop in a bucket if you're a frog.