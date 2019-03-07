The Ladies of E! Celebrate International Women's Day: Watch the Empowering Video!

  • By
    &

by Brett Malec | Thu., Mar. 7, 2019 2:55 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Girl power!

Tomorrow, Mar. 8, is International Women's Day and the ladies of E! are celebrating in a big way.

Busy Tonight host Busy Philipps, E! News' Giuliana Rancic, Erin Lim, Melanie Bromley and Carissa Culiner, Dating #NoFilter's Nina Parker, LADYGANG stars Keltie Knight, Jac Vanek and Becca Tobin, Total Bellas' Nikki Bella and Brie Bella and Very Cavallari's Kristin Cavallari come together in a just released video to share empowering messages with fans about celebrating women, not just on Mar. 8, but all year-round as E! transforms into SHE! for the day.

"I'm celebrating today," K.Cav says while Busy adds, "I celebrated yesterday." "I celebrate every day I wear pants," Carissa says.

"I celebrate every day, period," Erin says. "Because every day I'm a boss," Nina adds. "Because every f--king day we're crushing it," the LADYGANG trio chimes in. Yeah, you are!

Watch

Female Football Star Toni Harris Literally Tackles Women's Issues

All week long, E! News has been telling stories around powerful women in Hollywood and beyond. E! will also be celebrating International Women's Day with a day-long lineup of SHE! programming on Friday, which will include episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Very Cavallari, Busy Tonight, Daily Pop, SHE! News at 7 p.m. as well as "Movies We Love" fan-favorite Bridesmaids and episodes of the iconic series Sex and the City.

And don't forget to check out our International Women's Day coverage at E! Online where the website logo will change from E! to SHE! for the whole day!

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ International Women's Day , Top Stories , Kristin Cavallari , Busy Philipps , Giuliana Rancic

Trending Stories

Latest News
Caelynn Miller-Keys, The Bachelor Women Tell All

The Bachelor Star Caeylnn Miller-Keys Says She's Flooded With Messages That Read ''Go Kill Yourself''

Amanda Garcia, The Challenge: War of the Worlds

The Challenge's Amanda Garcia Addresses Unaired Prank Claims

Top Chef

Is Top Chef Season 16 About to Have an All-Female Finals?

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner's Alleged Stalker Released From Jail

ESC: Presley Gerber, Male Models

Presley Gerber Charged With DUI 2 Months After Arrest

American Idol

American Idol's Best, Most Memorable Auditions Ever

Porsha Williams, Baby Shower, Dennis McKinley

Porsha Williams Celebrates Her Baby Shower With Her Real Housewives Co-Stars

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.