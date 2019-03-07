Porsha Williams Celebrates Her Baby Shower With Her Real Housewives Co-Stars

Instagram
Porsha Williams celebrated the upcoming arrival of her little one with a glamorous baby shower.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star dressed to the nines in a floral ensemble for the big event, thrown by her fiancé, Dennis McKinley, in late February. Ahead of the shower, which was also planned by ellyB Events, the Bravo star struck a pose in a gorgeous red dress.
Now that some time has passed since the event, Williams is taking her fans inside of her shower, sharing pictures and videos on Instagram. In one video, Williams and McKinley can be seen dancing and laughing together inside the bash.
"Oh you already know it was a turn up!" Williams captioned the post. "Ain't no party like a McKinley party."
Of course, Williams couldn't celebrate the big day without her co-stars. Cynthia Bailey, Eva Marcille and Kenya Moore were all there to enjoy the festivities.
"The day was magical," Williams tells People of the winter wonderland-themed bash. "It was amazing to walk into a room and feel that much love. I have such a tremendous support system around me and women who lift me up and are just so incredibly happy for me."
Baby shower attendees wore white to the event, which featured stunning flowers from Akeem Clayton, as well as ice sculptures. "Celebrating PJ," was written on the floor of the shower, a special shout-out to the baby on the way.
Williams announced her pregnancy back in September and fans also got to watch her share the happy news with her co-stars on an episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. The reality star broke the news during a girls' getaway to Tokyo for Eva Marcille's bachelorette party.
Since then, Williams has continued to keep her fans updated on her pregnancy journey. For instance, she revealed the sex of her child in October. The mother-to-be is expecting a baby girl, whom she's lovingly been calling "PJ."
"PJ is Porsha Jr. My fiancé wants to name her Porsha Jr. and I kind of like it," she previously told E! News. "But I have two other names that start with a 'P' that I'm considering, too. So, we don't know yet."
Williams' road to motherhood hasn't been the easiest. In 2012, she opened up about her miscarriage via a blog post for Bravo.
"I was really devastated following the loss of my first pregnancy, not just a physical pain, but an aching sense of loss and loneliness like my body had let me down," she wrote. "Feeling sorry for myself, I did my research and discovered the U.S. National Institute of Health reveals at least 25 percent of women suffer from uterine fibroids. As many as 77 percent of women may not even know they have them, because there are no symptoms, which is why I had no clue. I will faithfully continue to stay prayerful that I will become a mother for the second time."
Becoming a mother isn't the only major milestone Williams has in her future. She's also set to tie the knot. McKinley popped the question with a $750,000 diamond ring back in October.
Congratulations to the happy family!
(E! and Bravo are both part of NBCUniversal).