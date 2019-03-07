R. Kelly's Girlfriend Breaks Down in Tears as She Fiercely Defends Him

The public has heard from R. Kelly and now it's his girlfriends' turn.

Azriel Clary, 21, and Joycelyn Savage, 23, sat down with CBS This Morning's Gayle King as part of the network's headline-sparking interviews with the two women and Kelly this week. The sit-downs mark the first time the Grammy-winning singer has spoken publicly since he pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse last month. King noted that Kelly was nearby as they filmed the interview, though his team had agreed he would not be present, and the women were aware he was there.

While Clary and Savage's parents have long alleged that the star has manipulated and brainwashed their daughters, the two women have presented a very different version of the story.