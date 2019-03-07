Lisa Vanderpump Tries to Shed Some Light on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Dog Drama

She maintains she did not encourage the gossip and drama about Lucy, but rather tried to quell it. "I rarely comment on the endless nastiness and accusations from castmates; however, anybody who lies and asserts that I was responsible for the filming schedule at Vanderpump Dogs needs to retract that," she said.

"It's ironic that the same person who is rushing to Dorit's side, telling her not to cry and that she was her friend, was also accusing me of protecting her at the center. It's laughable, really. This whole matter ought to have been put to bed after the lunch between Dorit and PK and me and Ken, but everybody incessantly feels the need to harp on it. By their own admission, they realized their culpability and that should've been it," Lisa wrote. "What is so ridiculous is the fact that I never had any contact with anybody but John Sessa regarding that day at the center. So, why on earth would anybody would conjure up a scenario on the strength of what my employee, a twenty-three-year-old, said? It's beyond ridiculous. Call me, talk to me."