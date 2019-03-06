The Real Housewives of New York City Season 11 Premiere Tackles Bethenny's Grief, Luann in Rehab and More

When viewers last checked in on Bravo's The Real Housewives of New York City, the ladies were assembled for a tense season 10 reunion sans Luann de Lesseps, who had checked back into rehab following a series of headline-making events, including getting sued by her own children. At the reunion, Bethenny Frankel updated her costars about her complicated relationship with Dennis Shields. "I'm OK with it being totally gray," Bethenny said.

And in the months between the reunion and when season 11 started filming, everything changed. Dennis passed away and Luann exited rehab. The ladies of the Big Apple wasted no time in putting the "real" in Real Housewives.