Everything You Need to Know About The Bachelor Australia's Matt Agnew

Roses at the ready!

Ten has announced astrophysicist Matt Agnew will follow in the footsteps of Nick Cummins as Australia's next Bachelor for season 7.

The 31-year-old ticks a lot of boxes: he's incredibly smart (he's working on his PhD to locate Earth 2.0), well-travelled (his research has taken him to Berlin, Sweden and Buenos Aires) and has dashing good looks too.

Unlike previous Bachelor Australia suitors, Matt is new to the franchise—and doesn't have a public profile.

Now back in Melbourne, Matt says ready to settle down and meet the ‘one'.

"Seeing my mates finding their partners, tying the knot and buzzing with laughter and love together, I realise I want that!" he says in a Ten statement.

Raised in Adelaide and Perth, Matt is one of four children and picks his parents as his ultimate role models. He's an AFL fanatic, dabbles in yoga and is apparently a "secret weapon" in the kitchen.