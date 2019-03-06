Everything You Need to Know About The Bachelor Australia's Matt Agnew

Wed., Mar. 6, 2019

Roses at the ready!

Ten has announced astrophysicist Matt Agnew will follow in the footsteps of Nick Cummins as Australia's next Bachelor for season 7.  

The 31-year-old ticks a lot of boxes: he's incredibly smart (he's working on his PhD to locate Earth 2.0), well-travelled (his research has taken him to Berlin, Sweden and Buenos Aires) and has dashing good looks too.

Unlike previous Bachelor Australia suitors, Matt is new to the franchise—and doesn't have a public profile.

Now back in Melbourne, Matt says ready to settle down and meet the ‘one'.

"Seeing my mates finding their partners, tying the knot and buzzing with laughter and love together, I realise I want that!" he says in a Ten statement.

Raised in Adelaide and Perth, Matt is one of four children and picks his parents as his ultimate role models. He's an AFL fanatic, dabbles in yoga and is apparently a "secret weapon" in the kitchen.

After last season's final rose ceremony disaster—which saw Nick Cummins ditch both Brittany Hockley and Sophie Tieman—Matt is willing to put his heart on the line. 

"I've got a real ‘do it once, do it right' mentality so I'll be making sure I throw myself into it, be vulnerable and enjoy what comes from that," he says. "It may be an unorthodox way to meet someone, but I think it'll be a sensational experience and make for a cracking ‘how we met' story!"

While Matt's Instagram account has just one pic, his Swinburne University of Technology staff profile gives us some insight into his PhD research aims—and offers us a pre-Bachelor photo. On LinkedIn, he describes himself as "self-motivated, enthusiastic and energetic".

Network Ten Executive Producer of The Bachelor Australia Hilary Innes has high hopes for the next suitor.

"Matt brings spades of old school romance back to The Bachelor," she says in a statement. "[He] will be a breath of fresh air to be around. He comes from such an interesting and different world but is still a humble and down to earth Aussie man who really just wants to find the love of his life."

The Bachelor Australia is coming soon to Ten.

