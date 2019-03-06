Tyler Baltierra Reflects on His and Catelynn Lowell's "Emotionally Sensitive" Year in New Family Photo

Brittni Marie Photography/@brittnimariephotography
Tyler Baltierra is taking some time to look back at many of the ups and downs of the past year of his life.
The Teen Mom star shared a family photo on Instagram featuring his and Catelynn Lowells new baby, Vaeda Luma as well as their daughter NovaLee Reign. They're all sitting on a set of stairs together smiling at each other. Nova looks fascinated by her new baby sister and Tyler's smile exudes pure joy and love.
Tyler described why the photo is so meaningful to him in the caption as well as the highs and lows that accompanied him throughout the recent months.
"This is my inspiration for everything! I love my family so much & there's nothing I wouldn't do for all of my girls!" he began. "After this past year with our miscarriage, Cate's mental health struggle, my dad & sister's recovery, & my own mental health journey...I thought this pregnancy couldn't have came at a more emotionally sensitive time for us."
He continued, "But life isn't about convenient timing & destiny works in mysterious ways. I'm just so blessed that Vaeda's destiny was to be right here in her mother's arms, next to her big sister, who's wrapped in her daddy's arms...it's a feeling that's unexplainable."
Their baby girl was born on Feb. 21 at 9:24 a.m.
Catelynn and Tyler have had their fair share of trying times recently, which he mentions in his caption.
In 2017, she sought treatment in the past for mental health reasons due to postpartum depression and suicidal thoughts.
The couple had some marital issues late last year and they took some time to live apart from each other. They called it a "30-day self-reflection" period and not a "separation." Although they lived apart, the parents still saw each other on a regular basis.
"We say, 'Let's just do 30 days of self-reflection time. You get to focus on you. I get to focus on me.' The main goal is to stay with my wife and live this life," he said on Us Weekly's Watch With Us podcast. "We love each other. It's crazy too because when you do grow up with each other, no one can really understand the bond. There is no explanation for it."
Catelynn and Tyler spent Christmas together and took to social media to profess their love for one another.
In honor of Catelynn and Tyler's newborn, take a look at the photos below to see some of their cutest family moments.
Brittni Marie Photography/@brittnimariephotography
Daddy's girl
Tyler poses with his newborn daughter, Vaeda Luma. She was born on Feb 21. "Words can't describe the joy I feel when looking into that tiny angelic little face," he wrote on Instagram.
Brittni Marie Photography/@brittnimariephotography
All you need is love
The family of four all grin at each other during a photo shoot. "This is my inspiration for everything! I love my family so much & there's nothing I wouldn't do for all of my girls!" Tyler wrote on Instagram.
Brittni Marie Photography/@brittnimariephotography
Big Sister Duties
Nova smiles and wraps her arm around her new baby sister. Catelynn captioned this photo on Instagram, "The love I have for these girls is SO unbelievably HUGE!! I'm so blessed to be the mommy to them!!!"
Instagram
Family Matters
The trio smiles during a chilly and windy day on the beach.
Instagram
Dino-Mite Day
Nova doesn't seem impressed or excited to meet the T-Rex standing behind her.
Instagram
Pretty in Pink
Catelynn and her daughter smile for a selfie.
Instagram
Hold Me Closer
Nova snuggles up with her dad for a sweet selfie.
Instagram
In Awe
Tyler, Catelynn and Nova all look on in fascination at fireworks on July 4, 2017.
Instagram
I've Got Your Back
NovaLee hitches a ride on their family walk on a sunny day.
MTV
The throwback
Tyler and Catelynn smile as she holds their newborn baby, Carolyn. She was placed for open adoption in 2009.
Congratulations on the new addition to the family, Tyler, Catelynn and Nova!
