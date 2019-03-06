Tyler Baltierra Reflects on His and Catelynn Lowell's "Emotionally Sensitive" Year in New Family Photo

Tyler Baltierra is taking some time to look back at many of the ups and downs of the past year of his life.

The Teen Mom star shared a family photo on Instagram featuring his and Catelynn Lowells new baby, Vaeda Luma as well as their daughter NovaLee Reign. They're all sitting on a set of stairs together smiling at each other. Nova looks fascinated by her new baby sister and Tyler's smile exudes pure joy and love.

Tyler described why the photo is so meaningful to him in the caption as well as the highs and lows that accompanied him throughout the recent months.

"This is my inspiration for everything! I love my family so much & there's nothing I wouldn't do for all of my girls!" he began. "After this past year with our miscarriage, Cate's mental health struggle, my dad & sister's recovery, & my own mental health journey...I thought this pregnancy couldn't have came at a more emotionally sensitive time for us."