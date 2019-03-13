The Best iHeartRadio Music Awards Fashion Looks of All Time: From Flashy Jumpsuits to Goth Glam Dresses

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Wed., Mar. 13, 2019 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Rihanna, iHeartRadio Music Awards

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Clear Channel

Get ready to gasp... at the best iHeartRadio Music Awards fashion looks of all time.

The star-studded ceremony kicks off on Thursday, March 14, and fans will eagerly await to see which celebrities show up and show out on the red carpet. In the past, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato and Zendaya (to name a few) have all worn eye-catching outfits that made everyone clutch their pearls.

For those who might not recall, RiRi perfectly blended two styles together with her goth glam lewk at the 2014 awards show. She rocked a black lace gown, snake-green lipstick, bantu knots and flashy jewelry. It hasn't been proven, but we're guessing everyone had "love on the brain" when they saw her get-up.

Another head-turning fashion moment? Hailey Baldwin's 2018 red carpet design. She wore an ostentatious jumpsuit that featured ornate beading, bedazzle galore and fringe!

Unlike most events during awards season, the iHeartRadio Music Awards is one of the few shows where celebrities are more playful and eccentric with their style.

Photos

The Best iHeartRadio Music Awards Looks of All Time

Instead of taking a more modest approach, many artists opt for gaudy and risqué attire. That's why there are so many noteworthy fashion moments to hit the show's red carpet.

To see all of the greatest ensembles to grace the iHeartRadio Music Awards, keep scrolling through our gallery. From snazzy pantsuits to peek-a-boo dresses, this list is chock-full of unforgettable designs.

Hailey Baldwin, 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Rachel Murray/Getty Images

Hailey Baldwin

The 22-year-old model brings the glitz and glam to the red carpet with her flashy Zuhair Murad jumpsuit.

Rihanna, iHeartRadio Music Awards

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Clear Channel

Rihanna

Not one to stick to the basics, the "Love on the Brain" singer serves goth glam vibes with her lace black gown and snake-green lipstick.

Halsey, 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Arrivals

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Halsey

Halsey goes for the gold wearing an audacious marigold ensemble from the Versus Versace Spring 2017 collection. She rocks a wide belt as a top and pairs it with a matching yellow coat and pants.

Article continues below

2016 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Taylor Swift

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartRadio / Turner

Taylor Swift

Wearing her most daring outfit to date, the Reputation singer ditches the dress for a black sequins Saint Laurent jumpsuit.

Serayah McNeill, 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Serayah McNeill

The Empire actress looks like the late Aaliyah with her slick-straight hair and Tommy Hilfiger get-up.

Camila Cabello, 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Show

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Camila Cabello

The "Havana" singer brings the heat to the iHeartRadio stage wearing a flamingo pink gown that exudes old Hollywood glamour. In fact, her outfit was a recreation of Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress from Gentleman Prefer Blondes.

Article continues below

Noah Cyrus, 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Arrivals

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Noah Cyrus

Noah adds fun and flair to the red carpet with her whimsical Marc Jacobs mini-dress, which features colorful illustrations.

2016 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Demi Lovato

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartRadio / Turner

Demi Lovato

The "Sorry Not Sorry" songstress makes a case for a color-blocking suit with her Alexander McQueen outfit.

Rihanna, iHeartRadio Music Awards, 2015

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

RiRi

Green with envy! Making this list twice (!!!), the multi-hyphenate performs at the awards show in an electrifying green ensemble. 

Article continues below

Ashanti, 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Rachel Murray/Getty Images

Ashanti

The legendary singer shines as bright as the flashing lights in her copper-red sequins pantsuit. In other words, this outfit is not "foolish."

Cardi B, 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Show

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Cardi B

The "I Like It" rapper knocks it out of the park with her over-the-top burgundy tulle dress by Christian Siriano.

Jennifer Lopez, iHeartRadio Music Awards, 2014

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Clear Channel

Jennifer Lopez

J.Lo pushes the envelope once again with this white-hot mini dress from Zuhair Murad, which features intricate cut-outs and beading.

Article continues below

Massari, iHeartRadio Music Awards, 2017

George Pimentel/Getty Images

Massari

Skipping the usual black and white tux, Massari opts for an ostentatious ensemble. He pairs his red embroidered coat with flashy shoes and jewelry pieces.

Paris Hilton, iHeartRadio Music Awards, 2018

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Paris Hilton

Queen of hearts! The socialite looks hot, hot, hot in her strawberry red Charbel Zoe Couture dress.

2016 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Selena Gomez

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for iHeartRadio / Turner

Selena Gomez

The "Good For You" singer adds a fun pop of color to the red carpet with her bright orange Mugler suit. The asymmetrical, cut-out top and choker necklaces give her ensemble some edge.

Article continues below

Khalid, 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Rachel Murray/Getty Images

Khalid

The "Suncity" singer ditches the standard suits for a more snazzy lewk. His silver lamé button-down probably has him singing, "nothing feels better than this."

2016 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Zendaya

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartRadio / Turner

Zendaya

Zendaya always slays the red carpet with audacious designs and unique styles, and this crushed velvet suit is no different. This swanky ensemble is from Haider Ackermann.

Sarah Hyland, 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Rachel Murray/Getty Images

Sarah Hyland

The Modern Family actress sizzles in a little black dress from Galia Lahav. The deep v-cut and sequins design make it more glam, and her silver bedazzled shoes are the icing on the cake.

Article continues below

Stock up on popcorn and wine, because the awards show airs on Thursday, March 14 at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ iHeartRadio , 2019 iHeart Radio Music Awards , Taylor Swift , Rihanna , Awards , Events , Fashion , Style Collective , Style , Red Carpet , VG , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Amal Clooney

Amal Clooney Attends Prince Charles' Star-Studded Dinner in Her Most Glam Outfit to Date

Ashley Graham Says The Body Positive Movement Isn't A "Trend"

VAMFF 2019 Street Style Round-Up

E-Comm: Slippers That Are Basically Shoes

Slippers You Can Actually Wear Outside

Chicago West, Kim Kardashian

Chicago West Is a Mini Fashionista While Walking in Kim Kardashian's Heels

Julianne Hough Spills on Terry Crews, "AGT" and More

Colin Farrell Still Isn't the Cool Dad to His Kids After "Dumbo"

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.