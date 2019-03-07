How Teresa Giudice Has Been Quietly Been Planning for Life Without Joe All Along

"I want to be happy."

During the final installment of The Real Housewives of New Jersey's reunion on Wednesday night, Teresa Giudice flipped the script instead of a table: She's ready for life without her husband, Joe Giudice, who is set to be deported back to Italy after he is released from prison.

"I'm not doing a long-distance relationship," the 46-year-old reality star told Andy Cohen, surprising the host and her cast members, including sister-in-law Melissa Gorga.

It's easy to see why they were shocked by Teresa's statement, given her long history and loyalty to Joe, 46.