The Real Housewives of New Jersey Reunion Ends With Big Surprises

With her husband locked away and tabloid headlines buzzing, Andy Cohen asked The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice the question on everybody's mind: Has she remained faithful?

Yes, she has, she said. And it's thanks to her vibrator, which she's named "Lilo." Her daughter Milania threw it into a pond on her property, but it survived.

"I admit, I do have one. It's a beautiful thing, I have to say. It really is," Teresa said. "[Milania] knew what it was. I said to her, ‘Little do you know, it's nothing bad, you should make mommy have that!'"

Regarding her husband's incarceration, Teresa said she's had a lot on her plate.