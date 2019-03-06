Why Mandy Moore Considers This Is Us' Rebecca and Jack Relationship Goals

Like many of us, Mandy Moore has a special place in her heart for her This Is Us character Rebecca's relationship with Jack (Milo Ventimiglia).

Though the 34-year-old actress often fields questions from fans about Rebecca's romance with Miguel (Jon Huertas), to Moore, Rebecca and Jack will always be relationship goals.

"The first season painted Jack in this other-worldly, superhero light, but I think as the show has continued on, you realize that he's fallible and human," Moore tells InStyle in a new interview, published Wednesday. "He has made mistakes and has secrets just like all of us do. What I love is that they can still be considered couples goals even though they're both complex, three-dimensional human beings."