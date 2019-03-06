The Biggest Revelations From Taylor Swift's Most Candid Letter Yet

Taylor Swift is not holding back in her most personal gift to her fans yet, a letter on the lessons she's learned over the years.

In "30 Things I Learned Before Turning 30," appearing in her cover story for Elle's April issue, the superstar singer opens up about the family, fears and feuds that have made her the person she is today.

"According to my birth certificate, I turn 30 this year," Swift writes in the intro of her letter. "It's weird because part of me still feels 18 and part of me feels 283, but the actual age I currently am is 29. I've heard people say that your thirties are 'the most fun!' So I'll definitely keep you posted on my findings on that when I know. But until then, I thought I'd share some lessons I've learned before reaching 30, because it's 2019 and sharing is caring."

Let's take a look at some of the biggest revelations T.Swift shared in her deeply personal letter.