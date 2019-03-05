Are Married at First Sight’s Jessika and Daniel Dating?

Move over Ines and Sam.

Married at First Sight Australia season 5 has been hit with another partner swapping scandal involving administration officer Jessika and intruder Daniel.

Exclusive photos published by New Idea show Jessika (who is ‘married' to Mick on the show) kissing and embracing Dan (who is paired with Tamara) last month on a Gold Coast beach.

Jessika appeared on Fitzy and Wippa on Monday to discuss the photos of her hooking up with the former rugby player—but did not confirm if they were still dating.

When asked if Dan was a good kisser, the 26-year-old replied, "Dan is a good kisser, yeah," and added, "[There's no point] trying to keep the secrecy up now considering there's photographs everywhere."

As to whether they're still together, Jessika teased: "You'll have to just wait and see it play out."