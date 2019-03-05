Are Married at First Sight’s Jessika and Daniel Dating?

by Winsome Walker | Tue., Mar. 5, 2019 11:37 PM
Married at First Sight Australia season 5 has been hit with another partner swapping scandal involving administration officer Jessika and intruder Daniel.
Exclusive photos published by New Idea show Jessika (who is ‘married' to Mick on the show) kissing and embracing Dan (who is paired with Tamara) last month on a Gold Coast beach.
Jessika appeared on Fitzy and Wippa on Monday to discuss the photos of her hooking up with the former rugby player—but did not confirm if they were still dating.
When asked if Dan was a good kisser, the 26-year-old replied, "Dan is a good kisser, yeah," and added, "[There's no point] trying to keep the secrecy up now considering there's photographs everywhere."
As to whether they're still together, Jessika teased: "You'll have to just wait and see it play out."
The Perth-based reality star has made her feelings for Dan very clear on Married at First Sight.
"[Dan] is a hunk," Jessika told producers when he first joined the experiment. "Is he not? He's so good looking."
She was then filmed flirting with the single dad—right in front of Tamara—at the last dinner party.
Jessika's marriage with Gympie plasterer and farmer Mick is also on the rocks; her homestay visit ended in an explosive fight where she accused Mick of calling her father a "drunk" and her brother a "f--khead".
A teaser for Wednesday night's episode promises even more drama, with a standoff set to "rock the experiment to its very core".
In the clip, Mick and Jessika enter the dinner party separately (never a good sign!) before they clash about what really happened during the homestay.
Plus, Jessika is seen exiting the dinner table with another man, which leaves Mick wondering, "Where's Jess?" Scandal!
Married at First Sight Australia airs Sunday at 7pm and Monday to Wednesday at 7.30pm on Nine.
