Are Married at First Sight’s Jessika and Daniel Dating?

  • By
    &

by Winsome Walker | Tue., Mar. 5, 2019 11:37 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Married at First Sight

Instagram

Move over Ines and Sam.

Married at First Sight Australia season 5 has been hit with another partner swapping scandal involving administration officer Jessika and intruder Daniel.

Exclusive photos published by New Idea show Jessika (who is ‘married' to Mick on the show) kissing and embracing Dan (who is paired with Tamara) last month on a Gold Coast beach.

Jessika appeared on Fitzy and Wippa on Monday to discuss the photos of her hooking up with the former rugby player—but did not confirm if they were still dating.

When asked if Dan was a good kisser, the 26-year-old replied, "Dan is a good kisser, yeah," and added, "[There's no point] trying to keep the secrecy up now considering there's photographs everywhere."

As to whether they're still together, Jessika teased: "You'll have to just wait and see it play out."

Read

Married at First Sight's Jessika Looks Totally Unrecognisable in Pre-MAFS Photos

The Perth-based reality star has made her feelings for Dan very clear on Married at First Sight.

"[Dan] is a hunk," Jessika told producers when he first joined the experiment. "Is he not? He's so good looking."

She was then filmed flirting with the single dad—right in front of Tamara—at the last dinner party.

Jessika's marriage with Gympie plasterer and farmer Mick is also on the rocks; her homestay visit ended in an explosive fight where she accused Mick of calling her father a "drunk" and her brother a "f--khead".

Married at First Sight Australia, Jessika, Mick, Dan

Instagram

A teaser for Wednesday night's episode promises even more drama, with a standoff set to "rock the experiment to its very core".

In the clip, Mick and Jessika enter the dinner party separately (never a good sign!) before they clash about what really happened during the homestay.

Plus, Jessika is seen exiting the dinner table with another man, which leaves Mick wondering, "Where's Jess?" Scandal!

Married at First Sight Australia airs Sunday at 7pm and Monday to Wednesday at 7.30pm on Nine.

Read

Married at First Sight’s Elizabeth Has Totally Changed Her Look

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Married At First Sight Australia , TV , Top Stories , Australia

Trending Stories

Latest News
The Bachelor

The Bachelor: Women Tell All Reveals the Most Frustrating Parts of Colton's Season

Caelynn Miller-Keys, The Bachelor Women Tell All

The Bachelor's Caelynn Reveals the Most "Infuriating" Part About "Women Tell All"

Demi Burnett Is Surprised She's a "Bachelor" Fan-Favorite

Bachelor in Paradise, Chris Harrison

The Bachelor's Chris Harrison Almost Called the Police After Colton Jumped the Fence

Grey's Anatomy, Abigail Spencer

Look Who's Back: Abigail Spencer Is Returning to Grey's Anatomy

Oprah Winfrey Receives Backlash for "After Neverland" Special

The Bachelor Season 23, Hannah G.

How Hannah G. Really Feels About That Bachelor Episode

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.