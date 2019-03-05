The Bachelor: Women Tell All Reveals the Most Frustrating Parts of Colton's Season

We won't lie: when it was announced that Colton Underwood was this season's star of The Bachelor, we were not all that excited.

His main story from Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette was that he was a virgin who previously dated Tia Booth, and that story continued over to Bachelor in Paradise, where we watched him end things with Tia and struggle with every part of their relationship. We were all worried that as the Bachelor, far too much uncomfortable emphasis would be placed on his virginity.

That did turn out to be the case, but in spite of the show's questionable handling of that aspect of his life, Colton turned out to be one of the better Bachelors in a long time. While we groaned at jokes the women made or jokes the show itself made, or after a few too many showering scenes (still not quite sure what that's about), we never groaned at the way Colton talked to the women he was dating, which is a pretty big deal considering what we've been through in many of the past five or so seasons of this show, ever since everything was "OK" with Juan Pablo.