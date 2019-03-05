Every Must-See Runway Look From VAMFF 2019

Lucas Dawson Photography
by Winsome Walker | Tue., Mar. 5, 2019 7:21 PM
by E! and Virgin Australia Melbourne Fashion Festival
In a style rut?
Virgin Australia Melbourne Fashion Festival has officially kicked off and is delivering plenty of wardrobe inspiration from the country's biggest designers.
Our hot tip: add a bold print à la Kate Sylvester, or try a tailored suit from the likes of Dion Lee or Anna Quan.
Other designers set show off their latest, Insta-worthy collections at VAMFF include industry legends like Carla Zampatti and Manning Cartel, and cult faves like Bec + Bridge, C/MEO COLLECTIVE and Bassike.
Keep scrolling for the best VAMFF runway looks so far—and we'll keep you updated throughout the week!
