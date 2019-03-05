Every Must-See Runway Look From VAMFF 2019

  • By
    &

by Winsome Walker | Tue., Mar. 5, 2019 7:21 PM

by E! and Virgin Australia Melbourne Fashion Festival

VAMFF

Lucas Dawson Photography

In a style rut?  

Virgin Australia Melbourne Fashion Festival has officially kicked off and is delivering plenty of wardrobe inspiration from the country's biggest designers.

Our hot tip: add a bold print à la Kate Sylvester, or try a tailored suit from the likes of Dion Lee or Anna Quan.

Other designers set show off their latest, Insta-worthy collections at VAMFF include industry legends like Carla Zampatti and Manning Cartel, and cult faves like Bec + Bridge, C/MEO COLLECTIVE and Bassike.

Keep scrolling for the best VAMFF runway looks so far—and we'll keep you updated throughout the week! 

All the Stars at VAMFF 2019

Runway Two, Anna Quan, VAMFF 2019

Lucas Dawson Photography

Anna Quan

Runway Two, Kate Sylvester, VAMFF 2019

Lucas Dawson Photography

Kate Sylvester

Runway One, Lee Mathews, VAMFF 2019

Lucas Dawson Photography

Lee Mathews

Runway One, Bassike, VAMFF 2019

Lucas Dawson Photography

Bassike

David Jones Runway, VAMFF 2019

Lucas Dawson Photography

Dion Lee

David Jones Runway, VAMFF 2019

Lucas Dawson Photography

Rixo London

David Jones Runway, VAMFF 2019

Lucas Dawson Photography

Rachel Gilbert

VAMFF

Lucas Dawson Photography

Ginger & Smart

David Jones Runway, VAMFF 2019

Lucas Dawson Photography

Scanlan Theodore

David Jones Runway, VAMFF 2019

Lucas Dawson Photography

Thurley

David Jones Runway, VAMFF 2019

Lucas Dawson Photography

KITX

David Jones Runway, VAMFF 2019

Lucas Dawson Photography

Paul Smith

David Jones Runway, VAMFF 2019

Lucas Dawson Photography

Rixo London

Runway One, Scanlan Theodore, VAMFF 2019

Lucas Dawson Photography

Scanlan Theodore

All the Standout Street Style Looks From VAMFF 2019

