Cardi B Isn't Interested in Your Opinions About Her Marriage to Offset

But as well-documented as her love for bedroom play is, that alone does not a marriage save. And the 26-year-old has plenty of other reasons for reconciling with the Atlanta rapper, 27, after he confessed to "partaking in activity that I shouldn't have been partaking in" for the second time in their nascent marriage.

Not that she has to justify herself to anyone.

With all due respect to the fans she's been collecting in droves since "Bodak Yellow" hypnotized the nation, "My relationship—my marriage—is not for them," she told People as word spread of her decision to give the father of four another chance. (The spouses share 8-month-old Kulture, but Offset is also dad to Jordan, 9, Kody and Kalea, both 3.) Nor, she contends, is it anything like the romances they enjoy far from the spotlight's judgmental glare. "People are so quick to be like, 'You should just date somebody else,'" she continued to the mag in an interview conducted days before she and Offset were set to make the rounds at the Super Bowl in his hometown. "It's like, Honey, I'm not like you—I'm famous. I gotta consider who I'm dating, I gotta make sure people will have me for me. And I have a kid....We are a package. It's not just Cardi, it's Cardi and Kulture."