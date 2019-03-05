Luke Perry's Daughter Sophie Makes First Statement Since Father's Death

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Mar. 5, 2019 12:22 PM
Luke Perry's daughter is speaking out about her father's death.
Sophie Perry is expressing her gratitude for the outpouring of support that friends, family and strangers have been offering in the wake of the Beverly Hills, 90210 star's death. "In the past 24 hours I have received an overwhelming amount of love and support," she writes on her Instagram. "I cannot individually respond to the hundreds of beautiful and heartfelt messages, but I see them, and appreciate you all for sending positivity to my family and I."
Understandably, the young adult is still reeling over the death of the 52-year-old and asks for patience while she copes with the loss. She shares, "I'm not really sure what to say or do in this situation, it's something you aren't ever given a lesson on how to handle, especially when it's all happening in the public eye. So bare with me and know that I am grateful for all the love (sic)."
Days before his death, Sophie was in Malawi, where she appears to be volunteering in various communities. However, her trip was cut short when she learned of the massive stroke her father suffered. "A lot has happened in this past week for me. Everything is happening so fast. I made it back from Malawi just in time to be here with my family," she says.
Sophie is not the only one mourning the loss of the Riverdale star. Countless celebrities and friends of Perry are sharing their condolences and memories of the star in honor of the impact he made.
One of the stars who has been deeply impacted by the loss of Luke is his former onscreen love interest Shannen Doherty. "Yesterday morning I got a phone call that devastated me," Shannen shared on social media. "I'm struggling with this loss and am having a hard time with my thoughts. But, my heart goes out to his family and friends who were blessed by his light in their (and mine) lives."
Our thoughts go out to the Perry family.
