Best Moisturizers for Dry Skin—Ranked

by Jake Thompson & Taylor Stephan | Mon., Dec. 30, 2019 5:00 AM
Let's face it: every now and then, dry skin happens to us all.
The worst thing you can do is nothing at all, and the best thing is to invest in a good moisturizer. But quality matters. You can't just pick up any old formula and hope it does the trick. Depending on what skin type you have and personal preferences (do you like it lightweight or a thick balm?), select carefully.
From fan favorite brands Tatcha, Glow Recipe and Jurlique to luxe lines Shani Darden, Dr. Strum and Saint Jane Beauty, we've tried 'em all and there are a lot of winners out there.
For the dry skin saviors we swear by, keep scrolling!
Coming in at #12 on our list, this pocket-size jade-hued gem delivers eight hours of oil-free hydration.
This deeply hydrating, fast-absorbing, skin firming moisturizer made our list at #11. It delivers the optimal nourishment to strengthen and replenish your skin's moisture barrier for plumper, firmer-looking skin.
Sliding in tenth place—and was one of six picks from L.A.'s Most Instagrammable Spa Le Jolie—this tiny hydration station is packed full of powerful and healing vitamins to quench your skin's thirst!
Blooming in ninth place is this advanced gel-cream that delivers intense 24-hour hydration powered by a combo of hyaluronic acids and time-release hydro-patches for petal-soft skin.
Eighth place is just what the doctor ordered! A soothing anti-aging face moisturizer that targets the signs of aging, promotes skin regeneration, and is infused with power ingredient purslane to keep skin hydrated and radiant for 24 hours.
Ever wondered Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's secret to glowing skin? With this beauty sleep elixir, of course! This nutrient-filled nightly facial treatment provides skin with a super boost of Omegas 3, 5, 6, 7 and 9, vitamins and minerals.
A protein moisturizer that combines an unprecedented array and concentration of actives for improvement in the appearance of skin's tone, texture, and firmness? Yes please. That's why Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Moisturizer is our #6 choice.
Want to be in on the know about Naomi Watts' nighttime must-have? Why, it's this luxury beauty serum! It's also our #5 pick of the year. This luxuriously hydrating serum that infuses organic botanicals with 500mg full spectrum hemp oil will keep your skin oh-so-glowing.
Our #4 pick is a cult classic! This rich cream deeply hydrates and restores suppleness to the skin for a dewy glow.
Want your skin to feel refreshed and hydrated while smelling good too? Glow Recipe's Watermelon Glow Pink Juice Moisturizer is our #3 pick for it's functionality and fruitiness!
If the packaging doesn't get you alone, then the rich cream that feeds skin with plumping hydration and antioxidant-packed Japanese purple rice for a dewy, healthy glow sure will! Our #2 pick is ideal for dry skin, but can be used on normal skin for those who prefer a richer texture.
Ever wondered how Shay Mitchell and Jessica Alba keep their skin glowing and picture perfect? Considered the secret behind Hollywood's most flawless faces, esthetician Shani Darden is to thank. This daily oil-free moisturizer is a #1 pick of the year. You won't regret giving your skin the care it deserves going into 2020!
—Originally published on Sun. Mar 10, 2019, 3:00 a.m. PT
