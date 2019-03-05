How Hannah G. Really Feels About That Bachelor Episode

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Mar. 5, 2019 11:04 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
The Bachelor Season 23, Hannah G.

ABC

It really was the most dramatic episode of The Bachelor!

On Monday night, Bachelor Nation fans finally got to see Colton Underwood jump that fence...and it was worth the wait. During the episode, Colton professed his love to contestant Cassie Randolph after she shared her conflicting feels with him. Colton went so far as to declare Cassie "the one," even though contestants Hannah Godwin and Tayshia Adams still remain on the show. The episode ended with a tearful Cassie leaving the show, and a frustrated Colton jumping over the fence.

The episode focused so much on Colton and Cassie's relationship that viewers didn't get to see him go on a date with Hannah.

Photos

The Bachelor Season 23: Meet Colton Underwood's 30 Contestants

So, how does Hannah feel after watching Monday's episode? It's safe to say she's had her heart broken.

The Alabama content creator, who received Colton's first impression rose earlier this season, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share her thoughts on the episode.

"well since we're on the topic of fences... I'd jump a fence to not watch that episode again," Hannah wrote to her social media followers, along with a broken heart emoji and a picture of herself, taken by photographer Logan Potterf.

Next week, we'll get to see the conclusion of The Bachelor season 23 during the two-part finale.

The Bachelor: Women Tell All airs tonight on ABC.

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Colton Underwood , The Bachelor , Apple News , Top Stories , TV

Trending Stories

Latest News
Grey's Anatomy, Abigail Spencer

Look Who's Back: Abigail Spencer Is Returning to Grey's Anatomy

Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner

Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Skate Past Any Drama at Birthday Party

Nicole Polizzi, Sammi Giancola, Snooki, Sammi Sweetheart

Jersey Shore Stars Congratulate Sammi ''Sweetheart'' Giancola on Her Engagement

The Good Fight Season 3

The Good Fight Season 3 First Look Photos Are Here to Remind You Law Can Get Dirty

Luke Perry, Riverdale

Tom Hanks' Son Colin Hanks Shares a Seriously Touching Story About Luke Perry

Shannen Doherty, Luke Perry

Shannen Doherty Pays Tribute to Beverly Hills, 90210 Co-Star Luke Perry

Kylie Jenner, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Kylie Jenner Is the Youngest Self-Made Billionaire Ever

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.