Kylie Jenner Is the Youngest Self-Made Billionaire Ever

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Mar. 5, 2019 10:02 AM

At 21, Kylie Jenner has become the youngest self-made billionaire, Forbes announced Tuesday, reaching the major money milestone at a younger age than Mark Zuckerberg.

Since starting Kylie Cosmetics in 2015, Jenner, who owns 100 percent of the company, has created a beauty empire. For the first few years of the company, products were only available for purchase online or at various pop-up shops. But then in 2018, Jenner signed a distribution deal with beauty retailer Ulta, with her products hitting the shelves over the holiday season.

According to Forbes, this strategic move helped Kylie Cosmetics' revenue increase by nine percent in 2018, reaching an estimated $360 million.

"I popped up at a few stores, I did my usual social media—I did what I usually do, and it just worked," Jenner tells the publication.

Forbes now estimates that Kylie Cosmetics is worth "at least" $900 million. So, if you add in the money has already made from the company, she's a billionaire.

"I didn't expect anything. I did not foresee the future," Jenner tells Forbes. "But [the recognition] feels really good. That's a nice pat on the back."

In addition to her hard work, Jenner credits social media for the success of her company.

"It's the power of social media," the E! star says. "I had such a strong reach before I was able to start anything."

After seeing the news about her sister's milestone, Kendall Jenner took to Twitter to write, "HOLY MOLYYYYYYY."

Kim Kardashian also reacted to the news on Twitter with clapping and heart emojis.

Congratulations, Kylie!

Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians when it returns on E! for a new season on Monday, April 1.

