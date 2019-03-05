Riverdale Production Remains Suspended Following Luke Perry's Death

Riverdale production remains shut down for a second day following the untimely death of series star Luke Perry.

"We are deeply saddened to learn today about the passing of Luke Perry. A beloved member of the Riverdale, Warner Bros. and CW family, Luke was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all. A father figure and mentor to the show's young cast, Luke was incredibly generous, and he infused the set with love and kindness. Our thoughts are with Luke's family during this most difficult time," Riverdale executive producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Jon Goldwater, and Warner Bros. Television and The CW, said in a statement.