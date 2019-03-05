See All the Standout Street Style Looks From VAMFF 2019

Get ready for some major style inspo!

Virgin Australia Melbourne Fashion Festival is in full swing and is serving iconic looks not only on the runway—but on the streets of Melbourne, too.

Celebs, influencers and fashion fans have already debuted countless Insta-worthy outfits at The Plaza that celebrate their favourite Aussie designers and put unexpected twists on international labels.

From Nadia Bartel's camel-coloured Dion Lee shorts and blazer combo, to Nadia Fairfax's sports luxe statement, there are no shortage of looks to love (and to add to cart).

Keep scrolling for all the best street style looks snapped at VAMFF so far!