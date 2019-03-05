See All the Standout Street Style Looks From VAMFF 2019

Lucas Dawson Photography
by Winsome Walker | Tue., Mar. 5, 2019 12:40 AM
by E! and Virgin Australia Melbourne Fashion Festival
Lucas Dawson Photography
Get ready for some major style inspo!
Virgin Australia Melbourne Fashion Festival is in full swing and is serving iconic looks not only on the runway—but on the streets of Melbourne, too.
Celebs, influencers and fashion fans have already debuted countless Insta-worthy outfits at The Plaza that celebrate their favourite Aussie designers and put unexpected twists on international labels.
From Nadia Bartel's camel-coloured Dion Lee shorts and blazer combo, to Nadia Fairfax's sports luxe statement, there are no shortage of looks to love (and to add to cart).
Keep scrolling for all the best street style looks snapped at VAMFF so far!
Lucas Dawson Photography
Nadia Bartel served us serious style inspiration in Dion Lee and Louis Vuitton.
Lucas Dawson Photography
There's a lot to love about this look, from the cross neck logo top to the rainbow bag.
Lucas Dawson Photography
Low back? Check. Ruffles? Check check!
Lucas Dawson Photography
Dion Lee and Chloé was a perfect pairing for Kate Waterhouse.
Lucas Dawson Photography
A pop of pink was a surefire way to standout at VAMFF.
Lucas Dawson Photography
We can't get enough of Ksenija Lukich's Camilla and Marc and Paris Georgia combo.
Lucas Dawson Photography
Violet Atkinson showed us how to pull off head-to-toe muted brown.
Lucas Dawson Photography
Natalie Bassingthwaighte stunned in a floral Gucci mini.
Lucas Dawson Photography
Sarah Czarnuch ticked off day one in Atoir.
Lucas Dawson Photography
Nadia Fairfax played it casual cool in Alexander Wang and Helmut Lang.
