See All the Standout Street Style Looks From VAMFF 2019

Street Style, VAMFF 2019

Lucas Dawson Photography

Get ready for some major style inspo!

Virgin Australia Melbourne Fashion Festival is in full swing and is serving iconic looks not only on the runway—but on the streets of Melbourne, too.

Celebs, influencers and fashion fans have already debuted countless Insta-worthy outfits at The Plaza that celebrate their favourite Aussie designers and put unexpected twists on international labels.

From Nadia Bartel's camel-coloured Dion Lee shorts and blazer combo, to Nadia Fairfax's sports luxe statement, there are no shortage of looks to love (and to add to cart).

Keep scrolling for all the best street style looks snapped at VAMFF so far!

Photos

The Best Street Style From VAMFF 2019

Street Style, Nadia Bartel, VAMFF 2019

Lucas Dawson Photography

Short Story

Nadia Bartel served us serious style inspiration in Dion Lee and Louis Vuitton.

Street Style, VAMFF 2019

Lucas Dawson Photography

Rainbow Connection

There's a lot to love about this look, from the cross neck logo top to the rainbow bag.

Street Style, VAMFF 2019

Lucas Dawson Photography

Back At It

Low back? Check. Ruffles? Check check! 

Street Style, Kate Waterhouse, VAMFF 2019

Lucas Dawson Photography

Dressed to Kill

Dion Lee and Chloé was a perfect pairing for Kate Waterhouse.

Street Style, VAMFF 2019

Lucas Dawson Photography

Hats Off

A pop of pink was a surefire way to standout at VAMFF.

Street Style, Ksenija Lukich, VAMFF 2019

Lucas Dawson Photography

Monochrome Moment

We can't get enough of Ksenija Lukich's Camilla and Marc and Paris Georgia combo.

 

 

Street Style, VAMFF 2019

Lucas Dawson Photography

Well Suited

Violet Atkinson showed us how to pull off head-to-toe muted brown.

Street Style, Natalie Bassingthwaighte, VAMFF 2019

Lucas Dawson Photography

Flower Power

Natalie Bassingthwaighte stunned in a floral Gucci mini.

Street Style, Sarah Czarnuch, VAMFF 2019

Lucas Dawson Photography

Metallic Moment

Sarah Czarnuch ticked off day one in Atoir.

Street Style, Nadia Fairfax, VAMFF 2019

Lucas Dawson Photography

Sports Luxe

Nadia Fairfax played it casual cool in Alexander Wang and Helmut Lang. 

