See Every Celebrity at VAMFF 2019: Carrie Bickmore, Jessica Gomes and More!

by Winsome Walker | Mon., Mar. 4, 2019 10:26 PM
by E! and Virgin Australia Melbourne Fashion Festival
Australia's largest fashion event is finally here!
Celebrities came out in force—and brought their style A-game—for David Jones' opening runway show at Virgin Australia Melbourne Fashion Festival at the Royal Exhibition Building on March 4.
The Project host Carrie Bickmore stunned in a structured Rebecca Vallance suit and joked on Instagram, "Now I just need a corporate job to wear this kick-arse suit to!"
Rama Voyage Creative Director Lindy Rama-Ellis opted for head-to-toe Witchery, while Natalie Bassingthwaite teamed a vibrant Gucci mini with Christian Louboutins.
The VAMFF Gala Runway showed off David Jones' local and international designers, including looks from Bianca Spender, Carla Zampatti, Dion Lee, KITX and Zimmerman.
Model Jessica Gomes stepped out before the show in a high-necked Carla Zampatti gown and then hit the runway alongside AFL star-turned-model Tom Derickx.
VAMFF runs until March 10—and we'll keep you updated with all the best celebrity looks throughout the week!
Lucas Dawson Photography
In Carla Zampatti.
Lucas Dawson Photography
In Rebecca Vallance.
Lucas Dawson Photography
In Witchery.
Lucas Dawson Photography
In TALULAH.
Lucas Dawson Photography
In Dion Lee.
Lucas Dawson Photography
In Gucci.
Lucas Dawson Photography
In Paul Smith.
Lucas Dawson Photography
In KITX.
Lucas Dawson Photography
In Alexander Wang and Helmut Lang.
Lucas Dawson Photography
In Camilla and Marc and Paris Georgia.
Lucas Dawson Photography
In Jac + Jack.
Lucas Dawson Photography
In Balmain (Holly) and By Him (Shaun)
Lucas Dawson Photography
In Camilla and Marc, Bianca Spender and Alias Mae.
Lucas Dawson Photography
In Alexander McQueen and Jac + Jack.
Lucas Dawson Photography
In JACQUEMUS.
