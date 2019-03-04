breaking! Luke Perry Dead at 52

See Every Celebrity at VAMFF 2019: Carrie Bickmore, Jessica Gomes and More!

by Winsome Walker | Mon., Mar. 4, 2019 10:26 PM

by E! and Virgin Australia Melbourne Fashion Festival

Carrie Bickmore, VAMFF

Lucas Dawson Photography

Australia's largest fashion event is finally here!

Celebrities came out in force—and brought their style A-game—for David Jones' opening runway show at Virgin Australia Melbourne Fashion Festival at the Royal Exhibition Building on March 4.

The Project host Carrie Bickmore stunned in a structured Rebecca Vallance suit and joked on Instagram, "Now I just need a corporate job to wear this kick-arse suit to!"

Rama Voyage Creative Director Lindy Rama-Ellis opted for head-to-toe Witchery, while Natalie Bassingthwaite teamed a vibrant Gucci mini with Christian Louboutins.

The VAMFF Gala Runway showed off David Jones' local and international designers, including looks from Bianca Spender, Carla Zampatti, Dion Lee, KITX and Zimmerman.

Model Jessica Gomes stepped out before the show in a high-necked Carla Zampatti gown and then hit the runway alongside AFL star-turned-model Tom Derickx.

VAMFF runs until March 10—and we'll keep you updated with all the best celebrity looks throughout the week!

Jessica Gomes, VAMFF 2019

Lucas Dawson Photography

Jessica Gomes

In Carla Zampatti.

Carrie Bickmore, VAMFF 2019

Lucas Dawson Photography

Carrie Bickmore

In Rebecca Vallance. 

Lindy Rama-Ellis, VAMFF 2019

Lucas Dawson Photography

Lindy Rama-Ellis

In Witchery.

Olivia Molly Rogers, VAMFF 2019

Lucas Dawson Photography

Olivia Molly Rogers

In TALULAH. 

Kate Waterhouse, VAMFF 2019

Lucas Dawson Photography

Kate Waterhouse

In Dion Lee.

Natalie Bassingthwaighte, VAMFF 2019

Lucas Dawson Photography

Natalie Bassingthwaighte

In Gucci. 

Tom Derickx, VAMFF 2019

Lucas Dawson Photography

Tom Derickx

In Paul Smith.

Yan Yan Chan, VAMFF 2019

Lucas Dawson Photography

Yan Yan Chan

In KITX. 

Nadia Fairfax, VAMFF 2019

Lucas Dawson Photography

Nadia Fairfax

In Alexander Wang and Helmut Lang. 

Ksenija Lukich, VAMFF 2019

Lucas Dawson Photography

Ksenija Lukich

In Camilla and Marc and Paris Georgia. 

Rebecca Harding, VAMFF 2019

Lucas Dawson Photography

Rebecca Harding

In Jac + Jack. 

Holly Titheridge, Shaun Lyle, VAMFF 2019

Lucas Dawson Photography

Holly Titheridge, Shaun Lyle

In Balmain (Holly) and By Him (Shaun)

Violet Atkinson, VAMFF 2019

Lucas Dawson Photography

Violet Atkinson

In Camilla and Marc, Bianca Spender and Alias Mae.

Jordan Turner, VAMFF 2019

Lucas Dawson Photography

Jordan Turner

In Alexander McQueen and Jac + Jack.

Owl Eyes, VAMFF 2019

Lucas Dawson Photography

Owl Eyes

In JACQUEMUS. 

