See Every Celebrity at VAMFF 2019: Carrie Bickmore, Jessica Gomes and More!

Australia's largest fashion event is finally here!

Celebrities came out in force—and brought their style A-game—for David Jones' opening runway show at Virgin Australia Melbourne Fashion Festival at the Royal Exhibition Building on March 4.

The Project host Carrie Bickmore stunned in a structured Rebecca Vallance suit and joked on Instagram, "Now I just need a corporate job to wear this kick-arse suit to!"

Rama Voyage Creative Director Lindy Rama-Ellis opted for head-to-toe Witchery, while Natalie Bassingthwaite teamed a vibrant Gucci mini with Christian Louboutins.

The VAMFF Gala Runway showed off David Jones' local and international designers, including looks from Bianca Spender, Carla Zampatti, Dion Lee, KITX and Zimmerman.

Model Jessica Gomes stepped out before the show in a high-necked Carla Zampatti gown and then hit the runway alongside AFL star-turned-model Tom Derickx.

VAMFF runs until March 10—and we'll keep you updated with all the best celebrity looks throughout the week!