Leaving Neverland: What Happened in Part 2?

"Now all of a sudden, once this Jordie case kind of exploded in the press, every day he would call," Robson said, and the film had a copy of one of the voicemails, in which Michael, jumping in and out of a fake Australian accent, asked if he wanted to see a movie the next day. "After these phone calls had been going on for a while, that were really similar each one and just the same sort of talk and what I understand now as sort of coaching sessions."

"I was excited by the idea of being able to defend him, and being able to save him," Robson said of testifying in that first trial.

"I knew it was true, but I couldn't let myself go there," Robson said. "It was just like Jordie was the enemy. Michael told me that I had to lie, and that's what I did. I lied."

James Safechuck on being coached to testify:

"I went in to meet his lawyers for like a rehearsal. They did like a mock interview, kind of roleplaying the policeman or lawyer," Safechuck said. He remembered that during the sessions, they would tell him the investigators would tell him they had photos of what happened, but they didn't actually have anything. "It's like a ploy. They don't have photos, just tell them no. That's like the golden rule. Just don't tell them, and they don't actually know, or they can't prove it."

"I remember going in there and being very robotic. I mean, like I said, I had rehearsed it so much that it was just going through the motions. They asked and I said no, of course. Just like part of my job, to do that for Michael," Safechuck said.