Kate del Castillo Kicks Major Butt in La Reina Del Sur Season 2's Explosive First Look

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Mar. 4, 2019 7:30 PM
It's been eight years, and now the story of La Reina Del Sur continues. The second season of the hit Telemundo series premieres Monday, April 22 at 10 p.m. and E! News has an exclusive sneak peek at Kate del Castillo back in action as Teresa Mendoza.
Shot on location in eight countries, the drama picks up eight years after drug trafficker Teresa Mendoza disappeared into the US Federal Witness Protection Program for bringing down Mexican presidential candidate Epifanio Vargas. It's Teresa and her daughter Sofia, living peacefully in Italy…until her daughter is taken. Now, Teresa will do anything to get her daughter back—and keep her secret a past from her—and reclaim her throne as la reina del sur.
In the video above, get your first look at the season two trailer. In the video below, del Castillo teases what's ahead for Teresa and viewers meet the rest of the ensemble cast.
"Her weakness now is her daughter," del Castillo teases. Teresa makes the best out of whatever situation she has in front of her, the star says.
"Her first goal is to just get her kid back. She's going to destroy the world before letting something happen to her kid," del Castillo says. "This is La Reina del Sur: Reloaded."
Get acquainted with the cast behind the action-packed series in the video above. The cast includes Raoul Bova, Humberto Zurita, Paola Nuñez, Antonio Gil, Patricia Reyes Spíndola, Mark Tacher, Kika Edgar, Flavio Medina, Eduardo Santamarina and Eric Roberts, as well as members of the original series cast.
La Reina del Sur is the most successful series in Telemundo's history.
Telemundo
"This feels like coming home again," del Castillo said in a statement. "Teresa means a lot to me. It's the role that allowed me to conquer the medium in a way that impacted my life. I am glad audiences will get a chance to see how it all began with the special edition of the first season. They will experience first-hand why the original series still reigns supreme in this genre. Just know that the upcoming new season is all that and more. Much, much more of what audiences demand from television today."
In preparation for the show's comeback, Telemundo is airing a version of season one starting Monday, March 4 at 10 p.m. and English subtitles will be available on the series across platforms.
La Reina Del Sur returns Monday, April 22 at 10 p.m. on Telemundo.
(E! and Telemundo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
