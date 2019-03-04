breaking! Luke Perry Dead at 52

Molly Ringwald and More Stars React to Luke Perry's Death

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Mar. 4, 2019 10:29 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Hollywood is mourning the death of Luke Perry.

In case you missed the news, E! News confirmed Monday morning that the Riverdale and former Beverly Hills, 90210 star passed away at 52 after suffering a stroke.

The actor was first hospitalized in Los Angeles last Wednesday. And while his condition was kept private, a rep for Luke previously shot down rumors that the actor was in a coma.

Pop culture fans will easily remember Luke from when he rose to fame playing heartthrob Dylan McKay on Beverly Hills, 90210 in the '90s.  Most recently, he played Archie's dad on the hit CW series Riverdale.

"We are deeply saddened to learn today about the passing of Luke Perry. A beloved member of the Riverdale, Warner Bros. and CW family, Luke was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all," a statement from CW read. "A father figure and mentor to the show's young cast, Luke was incredibly generous, and he infused the set with love and kindness. Our thoughts are with Luke's family during this most difficult time."

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2019's Fallen Stars

FOX Entertainment added, "Luke will always be part of the FOX family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones during this extremely difficult time. He will be deeply missed."

Away from the small screen, Luke was a proud dad to two children including son Jack Perry—a wrestler who goes by the name "Jungle Boy" Nate Coy, and daughter Sophie Perry, from a previous marriage to Rachel "Minnie" Sharp.

As soon as the news broke of Luke's passing, Hollywood's biggest stars couldn't help but share their fond memories of the talented star.

From longtime co-stars to close friends, many took to social media and paid their respects to the actor. Take a look at some of the moving tributes below.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Luke's family during this difficult time. 

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Luke Perry , Death , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Antoni Porowski, Pete Davidson, Kate Beckinsale

Queer Eye Star Antoni Porowski's Third Wheel Reaction to Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale's Make Out Is a Mood

Luke Perry, Beverly Hills, 90210

Watch Luke Perry Reflect On Early Days of 90210 In This 1990 Interview

Luke Perry, Riverdale

Luke Perry Dead at 52: Look Back at His Life in Pictures

Beyonce, Jay-Z, Al B. Sure!

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Look Crazy in Love While Partying in Their Pajamas

Cast, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 9

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Dog Drama Reaches New Heights and Lisa Vanderpump Is Over It

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey, Karlie Kloss and More Stars Attend Stella McCartney's Paris Fashion Show

Wendy Williams Denounces Husband Rumors in TV Return

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.