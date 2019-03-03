Married at First Sight’s Elizabeth Has Totally Changed Her Look

Elizabeth, Married at First Sight

New hair, don't care.

Married at First Sight Australia's Elizabeth has ditched her signature blonde locks and debuted a new brunette ‘do.  ­­

The Sydneysider took to Instagram on Thursday to share her hair transformation along with the caption, "Oh yeah this happened...... #chameleon."

Lizzie's new look got a big tick of approval from her MAFS co-stars, with hairdresser and business manager Jules commenting, "Omg. Wow. Looks so good!!!", and Cyrell adding, "Dammmmmmnnnn Lizzzziiiieee!" Even Dino chimed in with the comment, "Suits you Lizzy."

The store manager also switched things up at Nine's Oscars luncheon on Feb. 25, where she swapped her signature large winged eyeliner for a softer, neutral beauty look.  

She's not the only MAFS participant to transform their look post-show. To catch you up to speed: ex-virgin Matt has grown a scruffy beard, while tradie Sam shaved his off.

It's safe to say Elizabeth's Married at First Sight experience with husband Sam was less than ideal—the pair both left the show after Sam and Ines' affair was exposed. 

"I wanted someone who was honest," Elizabeth told E! News at the start of the experiment. "I wanted someone who was upfront and genuinely there for good reasons with no ulterior motives…[Sam] was a dud."

Instead, Elizabeth said she had hoped for more of a "quirky" or "alternative" partner.

"I like people who don't put others in a box and aren't very judgy," she explained. "I like musicians. Like, a rocker type. A Russell Brand type."

Six other participants have walked away from the experiment, including Ines and Bronson, Matthew and Lauren, and most recently, Melissa and Dino.

Married at First Sight Australia airs Sunday at 7pm and Monday to Wednesday at 7.30pm on Nine.

