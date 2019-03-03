Married at First Sight’s Elizabeth Has Totally Changed Her Look

New hair, don't care.

Married at First Sight Australia's Elizabeth has ditched her signature blonde locks and debuted a new brunette ‘do. ­­

The Sydneysider took to Instagram on Thursday to share her hair transformation along with the caption, "Oh yeah this happened...... #chameleon."

Lizzie's new look got a big tick of approval from her MAFS co-stars, with hairdresser and business manager Jules commenting, "Omg. Wow. Looks so good!!!", and Cyrell adding, "Dammmmmmnnnn Lizzzziiiieee!" Even Dino chimed in with the comment, "Suits you Lizzy."

The store manager also switched things up at Nine's Oscars luncheon on Feb. 25, where she swapped her signature large winged eyeliner for a softer, neutral beauty look.

She's not the only MAFS participant to transform their look post-show. To catch you up to speed: ex-virgin Matt has grown a scruffy beard, while tradie Sam shaved his off.