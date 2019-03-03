Camila Cabello Shares the 22 Most Important Lessons She Learned When She Was 21

Camila Cabello has some wisdom to share.

The "Havana" singer turned 22 on Sunday and imparted some of her biggest life lessons onto her 31 million Instagram followers. She typed up two pages of notes and tackled a variety of topics—from falling in love and family to the importance of taking bubble baths and reading.

If the number of exclamation points at the top of her document are any indication, Cabello seems more than ready to be turning 22. It's an impressive list of takeaways from just one year, but the singer did have a remarkable year that included multiple awards, touring with Taylor Swift, falling in love with her boyfriend Matthew Hussey and much more.

The birthday girl's note begins by talking about something very near and dear to her: family. Nothing makes you think about aging quite like your own birthday, which is exactly what she wrote about in the top spot.