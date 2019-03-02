The Jonas Brothers Have Secret Concert Days After Releasing New Song

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Their newest single could just be the first of many hits to come.
Nick, Joe and Kevin appeared on The Elvis Duran Show on Friday and shared that "Sucker" is just one of many, many songs in their vault.
Middle brother Joe explained, "When we started to figure out what the sound was going to be like—balancing Nick's sound, DNCE's sound and, to be truthful, Kevin bringing so much heart into this. It's been incredible—his stories, his family and everything that he has going on now, it was really important to be able to blend the three and so, we have probably 30, 40 songs recorded that we can't wait to release."
Yes, 30 to 40 songs! Plus, a full album is in the works.
And we thought we would have to wait until the Year 3000 to hear them back together again.
"We've kept this a secret now for almost seven, eight months. This is basically our first performance back," Nick said during the episode of Carpool Karaoke.
The family seems to be happy that the secret is finally out of the bag. The brothers have all thrived in their respective careers and personal lives, too. Nick and Priyanka had a star-studded and busy wedding weekend in India in December and Joe and Sophie are due to tie the knot some time this year.
Despite a rather upsetting breakup that allowed them all to pursue their own passions and "do our own individual things," the JoBros are back and hope they aren't leaving us again anytime soon.
Camp Rock 3 anyone?