Watch Travis Scott Take an Adorable Phone Call From Kylie Jenner on Carpool Karaoke

Kylie Jenner makes a small cameo in Travis Scott's Carpool Karaoke episode!
The 26-year-old "Sicko Mode" rapper teamed up with Kevin Durant for the latest episode of the Emmy-winning series, released on Friday. During the episode, Travis is riding in a car with the basketball star when he gets a call from his girlfriend, Kylie, who has some exciting movie news to share with her beau.
"Baby! That movie Glass is out," the 21-year-old E! star can be heard saying in the Carpool Karaoke video, referring to the 2019 film starring James McAvoy, Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson and Anya Taylor-Joy.
"Oh, no. We gotta go see that s--t!" Travis replies.
After Kylie tells him she's going to "buy a bunch of tickets" to see the movie, the couple ends their quick chat.
This Carpool Karaoke video comes just hours after allegations surfaced claiming Travis had cheated on Kylie, the mother of his 1-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster. TMZ reported that Kylie and Travis had an argument after he flew home to see her and their baby girl on Wednesday. However, Travis' rep told E! News late Thursday that the rapper "strongly" denies any allegations of cheating and insists there was no fight between him and Kylie.
As for why he missed his show on Thursday, Travis' rep explained, "The reason he stayed home from his show tonight was very much because of illness."
Travis had tweeted earlier in the day, "Buffalo I'm so sorry I can't perform tonight. I'm under the weather and it f--king sucks! Can't pull up without full rage."
You can check out the complete Carpool Karaoke episode with Travis and Kevin on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad and Apple TV.