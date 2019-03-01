Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Cuddle Up on the Red Carpet

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The look of love!
Newlyweds Liam Hemsworthand Miley Cyrus had hearts in their eyes when they stepped out on Thursday in Beverly Hills for the Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala hosted by the Women's Cancer Research Fund.
The couple, dressed to the nines in coordinating suits, could not be missed on the red carpet as they posed together, smiling, cuddling and embracing—you know, as lovebirds do.
At the annual event, Cyrus served as a performer, Kate Hudson and Gabrielle Union were honored and attendees included the likes of Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell, Demi Moore, Paris Hilton and co-founder of the fund, Rita Wilson. Union honored her friend who passed away from cancer, promising she would carry on the work they had done together. Hudson similarly honored those in life she had lost to cancer and vowed to continue using her platform and money to put an end to cancer.
As for Cyrus and Hemsworth, the two were just as much of a hit once they stepped inside since they were approached by a mob of people on their way into the ballroom, a source said. While seated at a table with Tom Fordand Kate Hudson, the famous Mr. and Mrs. smiled at each other while Hemsworth rocked his wedding band. During the event, Cyrus performed "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" as Hudson and her beau Danny Fujikawa shared a kiss and Wilson danced with Ford. Meanwhile, according to the source, Liam smiled at his lady as she sang on stage. She also performed "River," which she dedicated to her grandfather who passed away from cancer, before finishing with "The Climb."
"The crowd was loving it. Everyone got up and was swaying their arms in the air," the insider described to E! News, noting Liam looked "so proud."
At the end of December 2018, the playful pair confirmed they had tied the knot after a decade together. They've been a welcome sight ever since with adorable post-nuptial appearances on red carpets like the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party just last weekend.
They also just celebrated their first Valentine's Day as husband and wife. Cyrus commemorated the occasion by sharing more never-before-seen photos from their wedding day. "Thank you for always bending down to hug me," Cyrus wrote to her famous man at the time. "I promise I will always meet you in the middle on my tippiest toes!"
Whether they're on the 'gram or red carpet, wherever these two go, they are an absolute vision of love.
Don't take our word for it—see all their adorable snaps from the gala below:
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
The pair caught up with fellow star, breast cancer survivor Rita Wilson.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
The songstress didn't hold back while showing her man love.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
The couple made a sartorial splash in his-and-her suits.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Watch out, Liam!
Phillip Faraone/WireImage
There was no shortage of smiles between these two.
Phillip Faraone/WireImage
Can someone look at us this way?
—Reporting by Amanda Williams
