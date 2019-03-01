Paris Hilton Just Recreated Her Iconic 2006 Photo With Britney Spears

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Mar. 1, 2019 7:39 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Lindsay Lohan, Britney Spears, Paris Hilton

Alphax-MBF-Castro/X17online.com

Oops, Paris Hilton did it again. 

It seems the socialite does not forget an iconic pop culture moment. Diehard fans will very much recall that infamous night in 2006 that Hilton was photographed driving with pop princess Britney Spears and Mean Girls star Lindsay Lohanin the passenger seats. As Paris described it, they were the "first coming of the Holy Trinity."

More recently, Hilton shaded her famous frenemy, telling Australia's MTV News, "It was just Brit and I out, and then she just like chased us to the car and got in. She wasn't invited."

However this bizarre girls' night out unfolded all those years ago, the image of the trio in the car remains a staple in Hollywood history. 

Photos

Paris Hilton's Romantic History

Such a staple that Hilton recreated the moment—with a few tweaks. 

In snaps and a video shared to Twitter on Thursday night, the smiling star appears behind the wheel yet again outside the Beverly Hills Hotel, this time joined by Spears look-alike Derrick Barry and none other than Queen Elizabeth II...well, a very committed impersonator. 

Queen of the one liner, Hilton captioned the post, "Oops... We Did It Again."

Two words: that's hot.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Paris Hilton , Britney Spears , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Lupita Nyong'o, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Take a Look Back at Lupita Nyong'o's Most Stylish Moments as We Toast to Her 36th Birthday

Daniel Bryan Total Bellas 407

Daniel Bryan Worries He's Not as "Environmentally Friendly" as He Used to Be on Total Bellas

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber Turns 25: Look Back at His Evolution

Cardi B, Bruno Mars

Cardi B and Bruno Mars Turn Up the Heat in "Please Me" Music Video

New Kids on the Block, Lance Bass

New Kids on the Block's Music Video Is the Ultimate Boy Band Tribute

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Jonas Brothers

The Jonas Brothers Are Back With a New Song, But Which JoBros Tune Is Your Forever Favorite? Vote Now!

Grey's Anatomy

Why Ellen Pompeo Sometimes Has a Problem Watching Grey's Anatomy

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.