Cardi B and Bruno Mars Turn Up the Heat in "Please Me" Music Video

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Mar. 1, 2019 7:21 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Cardi B, Bruno Mars

YouTube

Cardi B and Bruno Mars kicked off the weekend with a brand-new music video.

The 26-year-old rapper and 33-year-old singer dropped the music video for "Please Me" on Friday.

The nearly four-minute clip takes place at a taco restaurant "somewhere in Los Angeles." Both artists are seen hanging with their crews after a party. But once they lock eyes, there's instant chemistry—and lots of sexy dance numbers.

The video came just two weeks after the dynamic duo released the hit. Cardi B was clearly excited about the project and teased it in a sexy Instagram post on Thursday. 

"I scared but, you know, I like this music video a lot," she said while rocking a new rainbow 'do and some white lingerie.

As fans are well aware, this isn't the first time the two artists have collaborated. The superstars also teamed up for their 2016 song "Finesse."  

It certainly has been an exciting time for Cardi B. In addition to dropping the new track, she won her first Grammy in the Best Rap Album category for Invasion of Privacy.

Read

Cardi B Shares Full Photo of Daughter Kulture Cuddling With Offset

To see the new music video, which contains a few NSFW lyrics, watch the clip below.

Congrats on the new music video, you two!

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Cardi B , Bruno Mars , Top Stories , Apple News , Music Videos

Trending Stories

Latest News
Lupita Nyong'o, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Take a Look Back at Lupita Nyong'o's Most Stylish Moments as We Toast to Her 36th Birthday

Daniel Bryan Total Bellas 407

Daniel Bryan Worries He's Not as "Environmentally Friendly" as He Used to Be on Total Bellas

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber Turns 25: Look Back at His Evolution

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton Just Recreated Her Iconic 2006 Photo With Britney Spears

New Kids on the Block, Lance Bass

New Kids on the Block's Music Video Is the Ultimate Boy Band Tribute

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Jonas Brothers

The Jonas Brothers Are Back With a New Song, But Which JoBros Tune Is Your Forever Favorite? Vote Now!

Grey's Anatomy

Why Ellen Pompeo Sometimes Has a Problem Watching Grey's Anatomy

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.