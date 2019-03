The Best Celebrity Style Moments Ever From VAMFF

Everyone brings their style A-game to Virgin Australia Melbourne Fashion Festival, including the stars sitting front row.

From Eva Longoria to Helena Christensen, and Megan Gale to Jessica Mauboy, VAMFF has attracted an impressive lineup of guests. Luckily, the cameras were there to capture their best style moments!

Ahead of this year's VAMFF (March 1-10 in Melbourne), we've rounded up most memorable A-list looks.