Meet the Star of Muriel’s Wedding—Your Next Musical Obsession

My, my! Natalie Abbott has gone from a childhood fan of ABBA to the star of Muriel's Wedding The Musical, which celebrates the Swedish band in all its infectious pop glory.

Abbott makes her professional debut as Muriel Heslop (a role made famous by Toni Collette in the 1994 Australian film) in the musical's upcoming Melbourne and Sydney run. She instantly connected with the lovable character when she saw the production's world premiere in 2017.

"I don't think I've ever related to anybody as much as the character of Muriel," 23-year-old Abbott tells E! News. "I was definitely watching it going, I am that girl, I just did that three days ago! I would say that! I think everyone has a little bit of Muriel in them, where they want someone to like them, or they want a different life."

And just as Muriel moves from the fictional coastal town of Porpoise Spit to Sydney to chase her dreams, Abbott relocated from the South Coast of NSW to study at the Australian Institute of Music in Sydney, a move she realises "is quite similar to Muriel".