The Jonas Brothers Are Back and Better Than Ever With New Song ''Sucker''

We're a "Sucker" for a good Jonas Brothers song.

The day we've all been waiting for is finally here. Kevin, Nick and Joe Jonas are finally getting the gang back together again. The brothers made the announcement on Thursday afternoon by revealing that they will be taking over the Late Late Show With James Corden in honor of their return to the music scene.

And now they are ramping up the excitement even more by releasing their new single "Sucker." The new bop is an upbeat song about being head over heels in love with someone, with lyrics like, "It's true I'm a sucker for you."

And to make this music video even sweeter, each of the brothers' significant others make cameo appearances! Priyanka Chopra, Danielle Jonas and Sophie Turnerall pop up in "Sucker" to show their guys some TLC.