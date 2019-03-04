4 Things You Might Not Know About Laser Resurfacing

From placenta facials to cryotherapy, it can be tricky to keep up with the latest trends in the world of cosmetic treatments. One popular procedure seems to be laser resurfacing. With a name that sounds like it could be a home reno project or new NASA technology, we're exploring what this technique actually is.
Here are a few things Australian cosmetic surgery centre the Dr. Lanzer Clinic claims about laser resurfacing:
Dr. Lanzer
What is it?
Laser resurfacing is a non-cutting procedure that is aimed at decreasing the appearance of fine lines on the face. It's suggested it can also be used to minimise scars, uneven skin tone and sun damage.
Dr. Lanzer
Who is it for?
Patients who would like to minimise fine lines or wrinkles around their eyes, mouth or forehead may be good candidates for laser resurfacing, as well as those with acne scars they'd like to reduce. Patients should always consult with their doctor before having the procedure done.
Dr. Lanzer
How does it work?
There are several different types of laser resurfacing. An erbium laser is a common type used at the Dr. Lanzer Clinic who say it interacts with the water present in the skin to tackle specific layers of skin and evaporate them. The clinic's site says this makes the body respond by producing more collagen, which in turn may give the skin a rejuvenated appearance. They note that burns are possible, so patients should take this into consideration when consulting with their surgeon.
Dr. Lanzer
Are there any side effects?
According to the clinic, most patients can expect their skin to be somewhat sensitive post-treatment and to feel some discomfort, similar to a mild sunburn. To protect the skin following the procedure, Dr. Lanzer advises the treated area will be covered in dressings that the patient will need to wear for a couple of days afterward.
While laser resurfacing seems to be a trending anti-ageing treatment, we have not covered all elements of the treatment and you should always consult your doctor or a second opinion before considering undertaking.