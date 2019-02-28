Travis Scott ''Strongly'' Denies Report That He Cheated on Kylie Jenner

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Travis Scott is slamming claims that he cheated on Kylie Jenner.
His rep tells E! News that the "Sicko Mode" rapper "strongly" denies any allegations of cheating on the makeup mogul and insists there was no fight between the pair. "The reason he stayed home from his show tonight was very much because of illness," the rep explains.
Earlier on Thursday, Scott tweeted, "Buffalo I'm so sorry I can't perform tonight. I'm under the weather and it fucking sucks! Can't pull up without full rage."
However, one tabloid reports that Travis isn't really sick. The site alleges that Kylie and Travis got into an explosive fight after the rapper traveled home to visit with their daughter Stormi Websterwhile on a short break from his tour.
But, as Travis says, the truth is simply that he is sick.
Moreover, Kylie took to Instagram just an hour before the report emerged to do an unveiling of her new Kylie Cosmetics setting powders. The fresh-faced star happily shared a peek at her new cosmetics products, leaving no sign that there is any conflict taking place.
The parents recently celebrated Stormi's first birthday, which called for an over-the-top "Stormi-World" birthday party. Their friends and family came out in droves to honor the little one at a carnival-themed party in California. At the party, the 1-year-old got plenty of gifts, including a personalized diamond chain necklace from her dad Travis.
While Travis is currently on the second leg of his ASTROWORLD tour, he and Kylie have made sure to get in plenty of one-on-one time during date nights at events like the 2018 Grammys and Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Gala.
