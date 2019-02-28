EXCLUSIVE!

Kelly Clarkson Is This Year's Host for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Feb. 28, 2019 7:30 PM

Kelly Clarkson

Since she's been gone, we've been wondering who would host the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

But the wait is finally over. E! News can exclusively announce that Kelly Clarkson will be returning to the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas to host the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. "I had so much fun hosting the Billboard Music Awards last year that I'm back for more," she shares with E! "We're turning it up a notch this year and I can't wait to celebrate all of my fellow amazing artists for another unforgettable night of live music."

The Voice host did an amazing job executing her hosting duties at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, where singers like Demi LovatoShawn Mendes and Christina Aguileratook the stage to perform their chart-topping songs.

Plus, she had plenty of impressive wardrobe changes that set the standard for all hosts to come. Kelly's second time as the host guarantees a fun night of music and more stylish moments.

The 2019 Billboard Music Awards will air live Wednesday, May 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

