Jessica Gomes Reveals the Huge Fashion Trend She's Loving Right Now

Jessica Gomes is one busy woman.

After hitting the Vanity Fair Oscar party this week (complete with an In-N-Out Burger), the supermodel is back in Australia for Virgin Australia Melbourne Fashion Festival's Gala Runway, presented by David Jones.

"I just flew in this morning to Melbourne, which is always lovely after being in cold LA," the 34-year-old tells E! News. "It's been a busy start to the year."

We caught up with the Aussie model to talk all things VAMFF, her latest film role and the style trend she's loving right now.

There seems to be an increased push in the modelling scene and in Hollywood for diversity in casting. How important is that to you?

It's important to me because I feel like I represent diversity. I'm half Chinese, half Portuguese. I feel more embraced now in my career than ever before because of that change in climate. It's wonderful that we are opening our eyes up to different things, and it's not just one certain way. It's fantastic and very relevant now, especially with the Oscars just passed. We really are focused on creating a diverse palette.